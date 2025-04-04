National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Downgraded to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also commented on NBHC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on National Bank from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of National Bank from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Get National Bank alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on National Bank

National Bank Stock Down 8.9 %

NYSE:NBHC opened at $35.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.29. National Bank has a 1-year low of $32.13 and a 1-year high of $51.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. National Bank had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 19.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

National Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. National Bank’s payout ratio is 37.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Bank

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in National Bank by 503.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Bank by 815.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in National Bank by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in National Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

About National Bank

(Get Free Report)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.