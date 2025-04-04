National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its position in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,577,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,334 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $20,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 105,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Gold Fields by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Gold Fields by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GFI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Gold Fields from $17.10 to $18.80 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Gold Fields Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GFI opened at $22.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.65. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.98 and a fifty-two week high of $23.02. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Gold Fields Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.3752 dividend. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.96%.

Gold Fields Profile

(Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.