National Bank of Canada FI Has $22.47 Million Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 5,472.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,019,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001,230 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $22,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 899,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,203,000 after purchasing an additional 177,836 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 432,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after buying an additional 24,248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 48.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 50,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 461.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 148,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 122,154 shares during the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Down 2.9 %

TEVA opened at $14.85 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80. The company has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 42.46% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America cut their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

View Our Latest Report on TEVA

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.