National Bank of Canada FI Has $23.75 Million Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 64.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457,921 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $23,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 183,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,123,000 after acquiring an additional 18,536 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,054,000 after purchasing an additional 121,322 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 41.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,223,000 after buying an additional 8,161,946 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,304,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,418,000 after buying an additional 67,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.91, for a total transaction of $163,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,748.57. The trade was a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 38,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.41, for a total value of $3,588,712.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,883 shares in the company, valued at $23,213,814.03. The trade was a 13.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,281 shares of company stock worth $10,747,553. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $104.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.36 and its 200 day moving average is $98.94. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $90.12 and a one year high of $106.83. The firm has a market cap of $41.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 16th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.42%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

