National Bank of Canada FI Reduces Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 237,483 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 49,472 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in DexCom were worth $18,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in DexCom by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 555,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $43,175,000 after buying an additional 107,916 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in DexCom by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,384 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $3,916,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a research report on Saturday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra Research upgraded DexCom to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.82.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $61.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.48 and a twelve month high of $141.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In related news, EVP Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $181,641.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,259,244.66. This trade represents a 2.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total transaction of $2,899,230.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,037 shares in the company, valued at $27,727,505.67. This represents a 9.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,009 shares of company stock valued at $8,044,178 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

