National Bank of Canada FI Sells 1,950 Shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 639,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Global X Uranium ETF were worth $17,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 50.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,385,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512,560 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Uranium ETF by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,109,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,486,000 after buying an additional 761,345 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 800,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,029,000 after buying an additional 159,307 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 235.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 183,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,915,000 after buying an additional 128,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 46.1% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 351,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after buying an additional 110,924 shares during the period.

Shares of URA stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average of $28.44. Global X Uranium ETF has a 52 week low of $22.05 and a 52 week high of $33.99.

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

