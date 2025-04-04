National Bank of Canada FI Sells 4,875 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,875 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $26,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 0.8% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 42,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth about $37,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 341.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 516 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FIS. Raymond James lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.97 per share, for a total transaction of $56,058.97. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares in the company, valued at $887,507.06. The trade was a 6.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.7 %

FIS opened at $74.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.02 and a 200 day moving average of $80.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.51 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The firm has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.30%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.