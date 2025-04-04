National Bank of Canada FI Sells 627,371 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 70.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 265,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 627,371 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $17,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $75.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.42. CMS Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.61 and a fifty-two week high of $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 12.02%. As a group, analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a $0.5425 dividend. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CMS Energy from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Barclays raised shares of CMS Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $467,392.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,815.68. This represents a 23.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $147,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,306,349.87. This represents a 2.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,200 shares of company stock worth $789,532 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

