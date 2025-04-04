National Bankshares Upgrades TFI International (TSE:TFII) to Outperform

TFI International (TSE:TFII – Get Free Report) was upgraded by National Bankshares from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$132.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$178.00. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$204.00 to C$236.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on TFI International from C$193.00 to C$150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$180.14.

Shares of TSE:TFII traded up C$6.23 during trading on Friday, reaching C$113.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,345. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$146.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$179.88. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$102.57 and a 12 month high of C$220.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.17.

In other news, Director Sébastien Martel bought 2,000 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$118.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,890.00. Also, insider TFI International Inc. acquired 15,020 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$185.48 per share, with a total value of C$2,785,967.73. Insiders acquired a total of 23,128 shares of company stock worth $3,798,476 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

