Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Chairman Sells $23,360,364.00 in Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total value of $23,360,364.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,933.10. This represents a 98.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Reed Hastings also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Reed Hastings sold 30,485 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $981.92, for a total value of $29,933,831.20.

On Monday, February 3rd, Reed Hastings sold 32,067 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $978.39, for a total value of $31,374,032.13.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Reed Hastings sold 35,868 shares of Netflix stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.08, for a total transaction of $31,853,653.44.

Netflix Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $917.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $972.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $873.52. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.01 and a 52-week high of $1,064.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Netflix by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,175.00 price target (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target (up from $950.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,023.74.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

