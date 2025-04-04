New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 900 Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 768,629 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 30.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,102,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,075,000 after purchasing an additional 494,988 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 318.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 216,017 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,481,000 after purchasing an additional 156,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 279,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,945,000 after purchasing an additional 135,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSSC. Cowen downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.50.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Down 7.6 %

NASDAQ NSSC opened at $21.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $770.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.59. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $58.09.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.06). Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Napco Security Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Napco Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

Napco Security Technologies Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

