New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 70.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,590,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,740,083,000 after acquiring an additional 144,719 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,004,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,205,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,507,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $903,316,000 after purchasing an additional 73,207 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Republic Services by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,129,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,553,000 after buying an additional 509,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at $553,039,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Republic Services from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Republic Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $237.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Argus set a $260.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Services news, COO Gregg Brummer sold 6,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.20, for a total transaction of $1,436,062.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,931.20. The trade was a 37.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE:RSG opened at $248.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.92 and a 1-year high of $249.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $230.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.84.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.21. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.75%.

Republic Services Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.