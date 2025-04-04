New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Invests $105,000 in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,420,000 after purchasing an additional 66,092 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,714,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,208,000 after buying an additional 17,931 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 28,297 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc raised its position in Commercial Metals by 108.0% during the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 18,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covea Finance grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 62,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $41.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.54. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $41.29 and a one year high of $64.53.

Commercial Metals Announces Dividend

Commercial Metals ( NYSE:CMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.05). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas lowered Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

