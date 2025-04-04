New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Invests $42,000 in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $89.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $107.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.78 and a 200-day moving average of $99.81.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

