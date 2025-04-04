New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 2,148 Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Century Aluminum by 2,889.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Century Aluminum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Century Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of Century Aluminum stock opened at $17.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 2.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Century Aluminum has a 12-month low of $11.40 and a 12-month high of $25.39.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Century Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Century Aluminum will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Robert F. Hoffman sold 2,500 shares of Century Aluminum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $49,975.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,019.17. The trade was a 3.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

