New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 641 Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its position in Pentair by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Pentair by 753.8% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Pentair by 144.9% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Pentair during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Pentair in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNR opened at $81.47 on Friday. Pentair plc has a one year low of $72.63 and a one year high of $110.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.11 and a 200 day moving average of $98.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. Pentair had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company had revenue of $972.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on Pentair from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pentair from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.27.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

