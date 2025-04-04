New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Takes $115,000 Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,397,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 383,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after purchasing an additional 58,237 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 288,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 93,400 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 260,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.44.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NLY stock opened at $19.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average of $20.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.31. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $22.11.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.26%. This is a positive change from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.10%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

