New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Takes $80,000 Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HealthStream during the 4th quarter worth $3,649,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in HealthStream by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 47,264 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in HealthStream by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in HealthStream in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,055,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,151,000 after acquiring an additional 92,067 shares during the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HealthStream currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

HealthStream Stock Performance

NASDAQ HSTM opened at $31.89 on Friday. HealthStream, Inc. has a one year low of $23.92 and a one year high of $34.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.37.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $74.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from HealthStream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

HealthStream Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company’s solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Featured Articles

