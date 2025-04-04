New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Takes Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 222 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 373.1% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.79.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. This trade represents a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Stock Down 6.2 %

LNG stock opened at $220.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $222.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.94. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.88 and a fifty-two week high of $257.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

