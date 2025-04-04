New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Takes Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,827,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Chimera Investment in the 4th quarter valued at $2,004,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 84.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 309,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after acquiring an additional 142,105 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Chimera Investment by 301.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 183,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 137,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Chimera Investment by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 122,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Chimera Investment to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chimera Investment

In other news, Director Gerard Creagh acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $166,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 138,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,470.37. The trade was a 9.95 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CIM opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average is $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 0.06. Chimera Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.10). Chimera Investment had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 7.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Chimera Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 137.04%.

Chimera Investment Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency residential mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

Further Reading

