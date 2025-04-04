New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Takes Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CSTM. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Constellium in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Constellium by 45.3% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Constellium during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its holdings in Constellium by 167.5% in the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 12,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Constellium in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of CSTM opened at $9.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Constellium SE has a 52 week low of $9.04 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.64.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.47). Constellium had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. On average, analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

