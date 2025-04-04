New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Trading Down 14.8% – What’s Next?

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 14.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $3.02. 21,325,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average session volume of 10,988,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

Several research analysts recently commented on NGD shares. National Bank Financial raised New Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of New Gold from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America upgraded New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.60 to $3.90 in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. CIBC reduced their target price on New Gold from $3.60 to $3.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, New Street Research set a $3.90 target price on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.70.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day moving average is $2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SIH Partners LLLP acquired a new position in New Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in New Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company’s principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

