New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) Sets New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $10.01, with a volume of 896864 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.50.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 30.28% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $92.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.23 million. As a group, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 123.08%.

In other news, Director David Ogens bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.44 per share, with a total value of $57,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 179,020 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,988.80. This represents a 2.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 7.6% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,376,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,438,000 after acquiring an additional 237,594 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,342,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,378,000 after buying an additional 93,329 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,258,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,081,000 after buying an additional 15,988 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 1,929.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 985,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,101,000 after acquiring an additional 937,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 566,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after buying an additional 74,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

