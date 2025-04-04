New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Acquired by Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd

Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 559,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 194,108 shares during the period. New Oriental Education & Technology Group makes up approximately 6.6% of Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $35,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 14.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,261,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Price Performance

EDU opened at $47.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.47. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.46 and a 12 month high of $91.04.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on EDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. China Renaissance downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses, Private Label Products and Livestreaming E-Commerce, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Educational Materials and Distribution.

