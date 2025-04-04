Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.78.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial raised Newmont to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.20 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $83,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,800. This trade represents a 3.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total value of $131,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,782,051.46. The trade was a 3.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,231 shares of company stock worth $1,388,758. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Newmont by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,747,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,851,606,000 after purchasing an additional 797,445 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Newmont by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,697,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $919,484,000 after buying an additional 1,213,397 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $626,074,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,742,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $474,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 12,302,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $481,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $48.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.30 and a 200-day moving average of $45.39. The company has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont has a 52 week low of $36.60 and a 52 week high of $58.72.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.29. Newmont had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.13%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

