Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Acquired by Provident Investment Management Inc.

Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group Stock Down 8.2 %

NASDAQ NXST opened at $166.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.09. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.04 and a 52 week high of $191.86.

Nexstar Media Group Increases Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $7.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.22 by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 11.39%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.69. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.51, for a total value of $339,020.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,312.25. The trade was a 28.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 32,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.67, for a total transaction of $5,477,824.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 806,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,563,262.73. This trade represents a 3.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,105 shares of company stock worth $6,722,463. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Loop Capital upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NXST

About Nexstar Media Group

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.