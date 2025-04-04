Nickel 28 Capital (OTCMKTS:CONXF) Shares Up 4.2% – Should You Buy?

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:CONXF – Get Free Report) shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 3,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 28,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Nickel 28 Capital Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.54.

About Nickel 28 Capital

(Get Free Report)

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. operates as a base metals company. The company holds interest in the Ramu Nickel-Cobalt operation located in Papua New Guinea. It also manages a portfolio of nickel and cobalt royalties on projects in Canada, Australia, and Papua New Guinea, including NSR royalty in the Dumont nickel project located in Quebec; and in the Turnagain nickel project located in British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nickel 28 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nickel 28 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.