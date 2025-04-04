Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Acquires 603 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 20.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at $7,939,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,277,000 after buying an additional 46,523 shares during the period. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

DSGX opened at $100.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.01 and its 200 day moving average is $110.35. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.20 and a fifty-two week high of $124.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $167.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.97 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DSGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $128.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DSGX

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.