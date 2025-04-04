Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Buys 4,774 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 216.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

CSX Price Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $27.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.08. The company has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.82 and a twelve month high of $37.10.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

