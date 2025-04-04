Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $464,000 Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,192 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TREX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Trex by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,513 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,098,000 after purchasing an additional 393,850 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 4,597 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Trex by 100.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,022,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,075,000 after acquiring an additional 511,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Trex

In other news, Director Melkeya Mcduffie sold 1,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total value of $87,869.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,705 shares in the company, valued at $105,505.40. This trade represents a 45.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trex Price Performance

Shares of Trex stock opened at $55.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.60. Trex Company, Inc. has a one year low of $52.75 and a one year high of $97.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.35 and its 200-day moving average is $67.74.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $167.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.54 million. Trex had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 20.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Trex from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Trex from $81.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Trex from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

