Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Invests $612,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 13,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,757,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $243.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.69 and a 200 day moving average of $288.22. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $242.37 and a 1-year high of $317.62.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

