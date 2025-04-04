Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Purchases 1,421 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 4.7 %
SPLG opened at $63.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $58.09 and a 52-week high of $72.14.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Cuts Dividend
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile
SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.
