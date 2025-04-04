Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Purchases 243 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RBC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 87.0% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP raised its position in RBC Bearings by 39.3% in the third quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 1,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter worth $524,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 12,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on RBC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RBC Bearings from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on RBC Bearings from $351.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.20.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $317.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.18. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $241.43 and a 52 week high of $372.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.95, for a total transaction of $919,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 320,088 shares in the company, valued at $117,776,379.60. This trade represents a 0.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 8,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.25, for a total value of $2,898,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,382 shares in the company, valued at $4,123,129.50. This trade represents a 41.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,963,031. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

