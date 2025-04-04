Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Reduces Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TXN. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,889,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. OV Management LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. OV Management LLC now owns 18,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $667,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total transaction of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.72, for a total transaction of $19,663,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at $82,930,522.08. This trade represents a 19.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $164.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $194.03. The stock has a market cap of $149.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.12. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $159.11 and a one year high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $199.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

