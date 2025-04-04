Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,730 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 122,371 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.0% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,335 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.5% in the third quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,608,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,831,000 after purchasing an additional 54,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EPD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE EPD opened at $33.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $27.37 and a twelve month high of $34.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.84. The firm has a market cap of $72.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.535 dividend. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

