NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Stock Price Up 3.2% – What’s Next?

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.22 and last traded at $57.35. Approximately 16,282,663 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 13,253,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on NIKE from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of NIKE to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.38.

Get NIKE alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

NIKE Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $84.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.49.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 896,632 shares in the company, valued at $65,301,708.56. This trade represents a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter valued at $229,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 29.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,700 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 649,813 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $57,443,000 after buying an additional 55,266 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth $28,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.