Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 554 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,432 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in BorgWarner by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,629 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in BorgWarner by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 48,349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $249,581.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 242,257 shares in the company, valued at $7,284,667.99. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total value of $690,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,976.90. This represents a 38.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,701. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BorgWarner Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $27.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.79. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $38.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average is $32.32.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 2.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

