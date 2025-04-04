Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 7.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 340.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 30,489 shares in the last quarter.

Get Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund alerts:

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Stock Performance

JOF opened at $8.08 on Friday. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $8.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.