Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 133.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cannae were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in Cannae during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Cannae during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Cannae by 457.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cannae by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CNNE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Cannae from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Cannae from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Cannae Trading Down 5.5 %

NYSE CNNE opened at $17.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.89. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.99 and a one year high of $22.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Cannae Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.17%.

Cannae declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

