Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 2,000.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $443,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 90,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter.

VIS stock opened at $237.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $228.59 and a 52 week high of $280.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $257.31 and a 200 day moving average of $261.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.7703 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

