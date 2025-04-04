Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 331.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,572 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gentex by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentex by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Gentex by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNTX. Robert W. Baird set a $31.00 price target on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Gentex from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim set a $30.00 price target on Gentex in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.81.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $22.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.90. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $22.34 and a 12-month high of $36.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.10). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 17.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.27%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

