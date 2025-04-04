Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 230 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth $75,780,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in First American Financial by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 270,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,904,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in First American Financial by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,318,000 after acquiring an additional 14,483 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in First American Financial by 6,233.2% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 706,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,096,000 after purchasing an additional 695,060 shares during the period. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 7,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $64.71 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $70.92. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.42.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.22. First American Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 172.80%.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Gilmore sold 111,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $7,121,355.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 494,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,454,906.40. The trade was a 18.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Edward Seaton sold 12,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $815,006.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 195,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,586,795.36. The trade was a 6.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,707 shares of company stock valued at $8,136,565 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

FAF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on First American Financial from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

