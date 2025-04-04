Norges Bank Acquires Shares of 378,800 Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 378,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,964,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Universal Health Services by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 14.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 516 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 18.1% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 456 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Universal Health Services by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 488 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of UHS stock opened at $188.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.69 and a fifty-two week high of $243.25.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $271.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

In related news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total transaction of $179,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,230.56. This trade represents a 11.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Universal Health Services

(Free Report)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

