Norges Bank Invests $67.47 Million in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 982,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,473,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc raised its position in Trip.com Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 29,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $61.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.72. Trip.com Group Limited has a twelve month low of $38.23 and a twelve month high of $77.18.

Trip.com Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Trip.com Group’s payout ratio is 8.02%.

TCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on Trip.com Group from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Trip.com Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.08.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

