Norges Bank Invests $68.95 Million in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 596,291 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $68,949,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,913,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $568,168,000 after acquiring an additional 69,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,094,000 after purchasing an additional 15,030 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 12.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 483,848 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,920,000 after purchasing an additional 53,566 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,121 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,204,000 after purchasing an additional 18,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 403,679 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,483,000 after purchasing an additional 23,395 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.37, for a total transaction of $206,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,760.04. This represents a 31.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eduardo Bernal Acebedo sold 19,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $2,155,077.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,333.42. This represents a 49.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.56.

Advanced Energy Industries Price Performance

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $83.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.17. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.16 and a 12 month high of $132.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 58.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.43.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.03). Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 3.66%. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

