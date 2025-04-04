Norges Bank Makes New $65.83 Million Investment in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Norges Bank bought a new position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 977,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,828,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Donaldson by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Donaldson by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Donaldson by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Donaldson in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $2,032,255.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,929.26. This represents a 51.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of DCI opened at $63.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.64 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.08 and a 200 day moving average of $71.47.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.32 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Donaldson

Donaldson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.