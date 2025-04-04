Norges Bank Makes New Investment in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,970,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,684,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALKS. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at about $439,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 74.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 149,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 63,939 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 55.4% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 405,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,347,000 after purchasing an additional 144,506 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 68.2% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,863 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $367,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alkermes Stock Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $31.66 on Friday. Alkermes plc has a 52-week low of $22.90 and a 52-week high of $36.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.11. Alkermes had a net margin of 23.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes plc will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALKS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upgraded Alkermes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Alkermes from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alkermes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 144,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $5,131,207.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,298.75. The trade was a 71.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

Featured Articles

