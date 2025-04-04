Norges Bank Takes $59.66 Million Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 30,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,661,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTM. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

White Mountains Insurance Group stock opened at $1,854.06 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1,665.71 and a 52-week high of $2,023.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,881.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,873.02.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 10.29%.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.11%.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

