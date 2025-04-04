Norges Bank Takes Position in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,557,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,527,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Freshworks by 33.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 337,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 84,568 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at $1,193,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at $20,666,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,594,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,750,000 after purchasing an additional 66,342 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Freshworks Price Performance

Shares of FRSH stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day moving average of $15.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.94 and a beta of 0.92. Freshworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $19.77.

Insider Activity

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 13.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $72,570.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $577,560.14. The trade was a 11.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 21,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $385,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $746,838. This trade represents a 34.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,262 shares of company stock valued at $955,812 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FRSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Freshworks from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 price target on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Freshworks from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Freshworks from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.14.

Freshworks Profile

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

