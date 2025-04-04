Norges Bank Takes Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 960,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 3.7% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,859 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 14,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 43,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $51.41 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 52-week low of $51.23 and a 52-week high of $73.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.09 and its 200-day moving average is $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Hexcel had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 6.94%. Sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 42.77%.

HXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hexcel from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. TD Cowen raised shares of Hexcel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hexcel from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.25.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

